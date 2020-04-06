UN Spokesman Says Convoy Brought Supplies to Aid Fight Against COVID-19 in Donetsk

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) United Nations agencies dispatched a convoy with medical supplies to eastern Ukraine to help the non-government controlled part of the country fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"The joint UN convoy in Ukraine involving UNHCR, the World Health Organization and the International Organization for Migration arrived last Friday in Donetsk, in the non-government controlled area in eastern Ukraine in response to the pandemic," Dujarric said.

The convoy delivered medical supplies, 14,000 personal protective equipment and child care items for 1,250 families.

Dujarric noted that the 2020 humanitarian response plan for Ukraine requires $192 million with $34 million earmarked to counter the COVID-19 pandemic in the eastern part of the country.

"However, the plan is only 5 percent funded is so far," Dujarric said.

The United Nations estimates that 3.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, including 1.9 million in its eastern part.