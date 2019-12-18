UrduPoint.com
UN Spokesman Says To Look Into Estonia Threatening Sputnik Employees With Criminal Charges

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

UN Spokesman Says to Look Into Estonia Threatening Sputnik Employees With Criminal Charges

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will look into the case of employees of the Russian news agency Sputnik in Estonia who had been threatened with criminal prosecution for their work.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency announced that Sputnik Estonia employees had received letters from the country's police and Border Guard warning them about possible criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1.

"It is the first [time] I have heard of it. Let me look into it." Dujarric said when asked to comment regarding the threats against the news agency employees. "I do not have enough details on the action, so let me get back to you."

