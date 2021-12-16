UN Spokesman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Isolate Per Medical Guidelines - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will quarantine himself as per medical guidelines.

"Earlier today, as part of routine testing for work, I received a positive result on a COVID-19 PCR test.

I am in close contact with the UN Medical Services and will isolate as per medical guidelines," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Dujarric said he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot. He said he was experiencing "very mild" symptoms and will continue working from home.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Spokesperson's Office will operate virtually until the end of this week," Dujarric added.

The United Nations daily press briefing was held virtually on Wednesday by deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.