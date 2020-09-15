UN Spokesman Unable to Confirm Reports That Mladenov Will Become New UN Libya Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday he could not confirm media reports that UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov will become the new Special Envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL).

"No. That's the short answer," Dujarric told reporters when asked whether he can confirm that Mladenov will assume the special envoy's post. "As always, when there are posts open, there are all sorts of rumors flying around. I think we have to wait for the usual procedure to take place."

The spokesman also said that the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Stephanie Williams, remains actively engaged, and there will be no vacuum in the UNSMIL's leadership.

A special envoy for Libya is appointed by the UN Secretary-General, in consultations with the UN Security Council.

Mladenov has been serving as UN envoy for Middle East peace processes since 2015. He had also served as a UN special representative for the Assistance Mission in Iraq, following his role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria in 2010-2013.

Former UN Special Envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame resigned in March, citing health reasons for his decision. Following his resignation, US diplomat Williams was appointed in July to serve as an Acting Libya Special Envoy.