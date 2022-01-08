UN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United Nations views the killing of demonstrators and police officers in Kazakhstan's protests as unacceptable, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"I think it's important that there be a stop to the violence. People demonstrating should do so peacefully. The killing of police officers and others is unacceptable. The killing of demonstrators is as well," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman said the United Nations continues to monitor the situation in Kazakhstan "very closely" and appeals to all involved parties to show restraint, avoid violence and resolve the crisis through peaceful means.

"There is a need in any situation to respect human rights and international standards while reestablishing public order," Dujarric added.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan after the authorities implemented a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, the protests turned into riots complete with looting and clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including the largest city of Almaty.

The government introduced a country-wide state of emergency, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to assist in bringing the situation under control.