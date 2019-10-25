UN-Sponsored Safe Zone in North Syria Unnecessary, Would Not Help - Russian Envoy to EU

A UN-sponsored safe zone in northern Syria, like the one suggested by Germany, is not needed and would not be helpful, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A UN-sponsored safe zone in northern Syria, like the one suggested by Germany, is not needed and would not be helpful, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has floated the idea of an internationally-controlled security zone amid Turkey's offensive in northern Syria aimed against the Kurdish militia that Ankara believes to be allied with terrorist groups. The United States, which backs the militia in north Syria, agreed a ceasefire with Turkey.

As the truce came to an end, Moscow and Ankara agreed that Kurdish fighters would pull back deeper into Syria while Russia and Turkey would jointly patrol a six-mile area along the border.

"The EU doesn't seem to have a clear position on this. There are some ideas floated, for example, most recently in Germany, to set up a UN-sponsored mission to create a safety zone, but it is not something that will help, it is not needed, the course of events has gone further," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.