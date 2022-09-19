UrduPoint.com

UN Spotlights Family Farming's Potential For World Food Supply

Published September 19, 2022

A Global Forum highlighting the UN's Decade of Family Farming (UNDFF) got underway Monday, aimed at identifying priority policies to boost support for family farmers and agricultural development worldwide

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A Global Forum highlighting the UN's Decade of Family Farming (UNDFF) got underway Monday, aimed at identifying priority policies to boost support for family farmers and agricultural development worldwide.

The UNDFF runs through the end of 2028, and the Forum is being convened by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, pointed out in his video address to the Global Forum's opening that the world is moving backwards in its efforts to eliminate hunger and malnutrition.

He said the number of people facing hunger increased in 2021, and it risks rising further especially among the most vulnerable, of which almost 80 percent live in rural areas and are small-scale, family farmers.

Family farmers around the world are also subject to the new challenges to food systems everywhere, created by the climate crisis, as well as conflict. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure, to already fragile agrifood systems, UN agencies said.

Mr. QU said the forum provides a way, firstly, to discuss "the unique role of family farmers in transforming our agrifood systems; two, take stock of achievements and challenges in the implementation of the UN Decade; and three, strengthen collaboration to ensure global food security, enhance livelihoods and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals".

"Family farmers need to be at the centre of efforts to transform agrifood systems if we are to make real progress towards ending hunger," Mr.

Qu said.

He added that "family farming is the main form of agriculture in both developed and developing countries and is responsible for producing 80 percent of the world's food," in terms of value.

He noted that often, these family farmers struggle to feed their own families.

Since its launch three years ago, the UN Decade of Family Farming has been promoting integrated policies and investments to support family farmers, and FAO has been assisting national implementation of international tools and guidelines to strengthen family farming, Mr. Qu told the virtual forum.

He also noted that FAO hosts the Family Farming Knowledge Platform to facilitate the exchange of experience, innovation and specialized knowledge.

In addition, the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-31 includes a priority area of work aimed at better supporting small-scale food producers and delivering concrete results.

The main objectives of the Global Forum are to provide a general overview of policy trends and the relevance of family farming to the global push towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals; highlight the main outcomes of the first three years of implementation; and re-orient the UNDFF agenda through the practical lessons learned so far.

Participants include representatives from national governments, governmental agencies, UN agencies, family farmers and their organizations, civil society organizations, as well as NGOs; the private sector, the media and academia.

