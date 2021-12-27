UN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) UN personnel are forced to bring in cash to Afghanistan because the banking system is not working there after the introduction of US sanctions, Petr Ilichev, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik

"By the end of the year, donors have pledged to transfer $1.2 billion to humanitarian organizations, nearly double the $606 million originally requested by the UN. At the same time, the banking system in Afghanistan is not functioning, so it is impossible to transfer the promised money to the country's population.

UN personnel have to bring cash with them," Ilichev said.

Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury said that the US was allowing certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban or Haqqani Network (both under UN and US sanctions) for governmental and non-governmental organizations doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

On December 22, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US resolution to allow humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions.