UN Staff Building Damaged During Coalition Airstrikes In Sanaa - Dujarric

Published March 27, 2022 | 06:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) A building housing United Nations employees was damaged during the airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's Sanaa, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent escalation of the conflict in Yemen including Friday's aerial attacks on civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and the subsequent Coalition airstrikes in Sana'a, reportedly killing eight civilians, including five children and two women. These airstrikes also resulted in damage to the UN staff residential compound in Sana'a," Dujarric said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Guterres is calling on all parties to the Yemen conflict to deescalate and negotiate a settlement to end the conflict.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of ongoing airstrikes in Hudaydah city and the targeting of Hudaydah's ports, which provide a critical humanitarian lifeline for the Yemeni population. The Secretary-General calls for a swift and transparent investigation into these incidents to ensure accountability," Dujarric said.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in Jeddah and civil facilities, including an electric power station, in several other Saudi cities. Later on Friday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

On Saturday, the Houthis said they were ready to establish a ceasefire for a period of three days and could consider making the ceasefire permanent if Saudi Arabia ends the blockade and airstrikes and withdraws all forces from Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. Earlier this month, the Houthis stepped up their shelling of Saudi territory after the kingdom executed 82 people, including three Yemeni prisoners of war.

