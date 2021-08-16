UN Staff Continue Work in Afghanistan, Have No Plans of Leaving Country - Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UN staff continue to assist the population of Afghanistan and plan to proceed with their work in the Afghan capital of Kabul, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"We remain here and continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Kabul and throughout the country, despite the existing context. Our humanitarian duty requires that we remain in the country and provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principle of impartiality.

Therefore, we must continue here as long as the security situation allows," Alakbarov told Sputnik.

Speaking over the phone from Kabul, he specified that UN staff in Afghanistan registered an additional 2,000 people who were displaced on Sunday.

"Assistance has already been provided to about 14,000 people. We continue our work in Kabul and throughout the country," the UN humanitarian coordinator said, without specifying the number of people who have left the Afghan capital.

Alakbarov told Sputnik that UN staff have been provided with good access in various parts of the country, including in Kabul.

"I can't say that everything is problem free, but we continue our work nonetheless. We are able to continue our work," the UN humanitarian coordinator said.