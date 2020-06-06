UrduPoint.com
UN Staff Express Solidarity With Victims Of Racism - Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

UN Staff Express Solidarity With Victims of Racism - Secretary-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The UN staff have expressed solidarity with victims of racism amid the ongoing wave of protests caused by the death of African American man George Floyd, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"The fight against racism is at the core of the @UN's work. But if racism exists everywhere, it exists within the United Nations. Yesterday, staff joined together to express solidarity with victims & share concerns. We must move forward with introspection, honesty & action," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

