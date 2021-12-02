UrduPoint.com

UN Staff Requested To Shelter In Place Amid Police Activity - Security Service

All UN staff and diplomats at the world body's headquarters in New York City have been requested to shelter in place amid the ongoing police activity responding to a man armed with a shotgun, the UN Security and Safety Service said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) All UN staff and diplomats at the world body's headquarters in New York City have been requested to shelter in place amid the ongoing police activity responding to a man armed with a shotgun, the UN Security and Safety Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Security and Safety Service of UNDSS wishes to inform that there is ongoing police activity at 1st Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets," the statement said. "All personnel and delegates at UNHQ are hereby requested to shelter in place."

