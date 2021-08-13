UrduPoint.com

UN Staff Set To Stay In Afghanistan Amid 'Very Difficult' Security Situation - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:26 AM

United Nations staff and humanitarian personnel are determined to stay in Afghanistan and support the people there while taking into account the volatile security situation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"Our staff, our humanitarian staff are determined to stay and support the people of Afghanistan. But, obviously, we also are taking into account a very, very complex and difficult security situation, given what's happening across the provinces," Dujarric said.

According to the spokesman, some 3,000 UN staff work in the country of which 300 are foreigners.

