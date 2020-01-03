UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Staff To Stay In Iraq Despite Tensions After Soleimani Killing - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:57 PM

UN Staff to Stay in Iraq Despite Tensions After Soleimani Killing - Spokesman

UN has no immediate plans to scale down its presence in Iraq despite heightened tensions there after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) UN has no immediate plans to scale down its presence in Iraq despite heightened tensions there after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, told reporters on Friday.

"UN has its assistance mission in Iraq," Haq said at a briefing. "We remain in place on the ground. There is no change to report."

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the killing the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

In his first reaction on the event United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum restraint and said that the world couldn't afford another "Gulf war." Haq told reporters he had nothing to add to the statement issued earlier.

Iran's national security council on Friday called the assassination a criminal act and strategic mistake that will be avenged "at the right time and in the right place."

Related Topics

World United Nations Iraq Trump Baghdad Criminals Event Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Macron Warns Foreign Meddling Risks Escalating Lib ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Calls for Self-Restraint After Soleim ..

2 minutes ago

US Republican Lawmakers Justify Trump's Decision t ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Conveys to Putin Concerns Over Syrian Relie ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Chinese Diplomat Expresses Concerns to Pomp ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo Told Lavrov US Wants De-Escalation After So ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.