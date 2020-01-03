UN Staff to Stay in Iraq Despite Tensions After Soleimani Killing - Spokesman

UN has no immediate plans to scale down its presence in Iraq despite heightened tensions there after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) UN has no immediate plans to scale down its presence in Iraq despite heightened tensions there after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, told reporters on Friday.

"UN has its assistance mission in Iraq," Haq said at a briefing. "We remain in place on the ground. There is no change to report."

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the killing the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

In his first reaction on the event United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum restraint and said that the world couldn't afford another "Gulf war." Haq told reporters he had nothing to add to the statement issued earlier.

Iran's national security council on Friday called the assassination a criminal act and strategic mistake that will be avenged "at the right time and in the right place."