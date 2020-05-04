UN Stands Against Any Escalation in Venezuela After Reported Coup Attempt - Spokesman

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The United Nations has seen press reports about an attempted coup in Venezuela and stands against any escalation of the situation in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have seen the press reports, on which we have no independent information, but we obviously read the press," Dujarric said. "We stand against any escalation of the situation in Venezuela. We believe that the way to resolve the situation is through political dialogue, as well as full respect for human rights."

On Sunday, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said that Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning.

Eight militants were killed, and two others captured in the counteroperation. Among those detained is an agent for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the Venezuelan authorities. The Colombian Foreign Ministry has denied any involvement of the country in the alleged attack.

Venezuela and Colombia regularly accuse each other of supporting anti-government militias. Relations between the two neighboring nations took another nosedive after Colombia recognized US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in January 2019.