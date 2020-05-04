UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Stands Against Any Escalation In Venezuela After Reported Coup Attempt - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UN Stands Against Any Escalation in Venezuela After Reported Coup Attempt - Spokesman

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The United Nations has seen press reports about an attempted coup in Venezuela and stands against any escalation of the situation in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have seen the press reports, on which we have no independent information, but we obviously read the press," Dujarric said. "We stand against any escalation of the situation in Venezuela. We believe that the way to resolve the situation is through political dialogue, as well as full respect for human rights."

On Sunday, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said that Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning.

Eight militants were killed, and two others captured in the counteroperation. Among those detained is an agent for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the Venezuelan authorities. The Colombian Foreign Ministry has denied any involvement of the country in the alleged attack.

Venezuela and Colombia regularly accuse each other of supporting anti-government militias. Relations between the two neighboring nations took another nosedive after Colombia recognized US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in January 2019.

Related Topics

Attack Militants United Nations Interior Minister Guaira Colombia Venezuela January Sunday 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

48 minutes ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

1 hour ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic pushes Austrian unemployment to all-time ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.