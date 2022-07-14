UrduPoint.com

UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer Of Power - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 11:06 PM

UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Power - Spokesperson

The United Nations stands against any undemocratic seizure of power such as conducted by coups d'etat, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United Nations stands against any undemocratic seizure of power such as conducted by coups d'etat, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"Obviously, as a general rule, of course, we stand against any undemocratic transfer of power in countries," Haq said when asked to comment on the former US National Security Advisor John Bolton's public admission that he participated in planning several coups.

On Tuesday, Bolton said during an interview with CNN that he had helped plan several coups, which he characterized as being difficult to organize.

Bolton's admission came as he was asked whether former President Donald Trump's was conducting a coup on January 6, 2021. Bolton said Trump's involvement in the protest at the US Capital was not a coup.

Haq acknowledged that Bolton's comments included an admission he participated in several coups.

The UN deputy spokesperson was asked to comment on Bolton's statement given that the latter also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 - 2006.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Trump January From

Recent Stories

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due ..

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due to Family Reasons

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court verdict buried Imran Khan 's conspir ..

Supreme Court verdict buried Imran Khan 's conspiracy narrative: Hamza Shehbaz

1 minute ago
 Swiss Warming Up to NATO Despite Continued Support ..

Swiss Warming Up to NATO Despite Continued Support for Neutrality - Poll

1 minute ago
 KATI praises traffic management during heavy rains ..

KATI praises traffic management during heavy rains

1 minute ago
 McIlroy lives up to billing in British Open first ..

McIlroy lives up to billing in British Open first round

5 minutes ago
 Canada Authorizes Moderna Vaccine for Children 6 M ..

Canada Authorizes Moderna Vaccine for Children 6 Months to 5 Years - Health Auth ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.