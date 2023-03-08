UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to Demilitarize Area Around ZNPP - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday offered the world body's mediation services in potential talks to demilitarize the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev

"Safety and security around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is also vital. I believe that a possible mediation to seek the full demilitarization of the area, while ensuring that the plant can return to normal operations, would also be important," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres also emphasized the importance of continuing exporting grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia to ensure food security as well as affordable food prices around the world.