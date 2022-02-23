UN Starts to Remove Non-Essential Staff From Ukraine, But Adds Aid Personnel - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United Nations has began withdrawing from Ukraine so called "non-essential" personnel and dependents while adding additional personnel to respond to the humanitarian needs in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of removing some staff that does not have central functions... moving out some dependents," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "On the other hand, some more staff are coming in - just support on the humanitarian, on the operational basis."