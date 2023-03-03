UN Statement on Destruction of Ukraine Cultural Property Aims to Demonize Russia - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The statement of a number of special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council about the destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during Russia's special operation is another attempt to shield the Kiev regime and demonize Russia, there is not even a hint of objectivity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We took note of the anti-Russian statement published on the website of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights by a number of special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) about the so-called destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during the special military operation carried out by Russia. This opus does not contain anything new except groundless attacks against our country that have become sickeningly common: there is another attempt by the special procedures of the HRC to shield the Kiev regime, as well as to demonize Russia. As usual, there is no hint of objectivity," she said.

At the same time, a logical question arises, Zakharova noted: why the "impartial" experts of the HRC did not give a public assessment of the "war unleashed by Kiev against the Russian cultural, historical and linguistic heritage, as well as the artificial planting of the "cancel culture" in Europe against everything that is somehow connected with Russia.

"The authors of the statement did not say a word about the forcible Ukrainization of a significant part of the population and the deprivation of people of their basic rights," she added.

"This kind of one-sidedness and selectivity of certain special procedures of the HRC does not honor them and only discredits them. We urge the UN experts to carry out their mandate in a depoliticized manner and strictly adhere to the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, constructive international dialogue and cooperation," Zakharova stressed.