UrduPoint.com

UN Statement On Destruction Of Ukraine Cultural Property Aims To Demonize Russia - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM

UN Statement on Destruction of Ukraine Cultural Property Aims to Demonize Russia - Moscow

The statement of a number of special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council about the destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during Russia's special operation is another attempt to shield the Kiev regime and demonize Russia, there is not even a hint of objectivity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The statement of a number of special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council about the destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during Russia's special operation is another attempt to shield the Kiev regime and demonize Russia, there is not even a hint of objectivity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We took note of the anti-Russian statement published on the website of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights by a number of special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) about the so-called destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during the special military operation carried out by Russia. This opus does not contain anything new except groundless attacks against our country that have become sickeningly common: there is another attempt by the special procedures of the HRC to shield the Kiev regime, as well as to demonize Russia. As usual, there is no hint of objectivity," she said.

At the same time, a logical question arises, Zakharova noted: why the "impartial" experts of the HRC did not give a public assessment of the "war unleashed by Kiev against the Russian cultural, historical and linguistic heritage, as well as the artificial planting of the "cancel culture" in Europe against everything that is somehow connected with Russia.

"The authors of the statement did not say a word about the forcible Ukrainization of a significant part of the population and the deprivation of people of their basic rights," she added.

"This kind of one-sidedness and selectivity of certain special procedures of the HRC does not honor them and only discredits them. We urge the UN experts to carry out their mandate in a depoliticized manner and strictly adhere to the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, constructive international dialogue and cooperation," Zakharova stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Same Kiev

Recent Stories

Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife South Pu ..

Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi reviews pro ..

4 minutes ago
 'Marketing skill imperative for entrepreneurs to o ..

'Marketing skill imperative for entrepreneurs to overcome poverty issues'

4 minutes ago
 Workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices" ..

Workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices" concludes at Turbat University ..

4 minutes ago
 President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US ..

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in ..

31 minutes ago
 Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammun ..

Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition to End Users in Ukraine

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.