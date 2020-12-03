UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Still Faces $28Bln Gap For Large-Scale Coronavirus Efforts - Guterres

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:32 PM

UN Still Faces $28Bln Gap for Large-Scale Coronavirus Efforts - Guterres

The United Nations is still facing a $28 billion gap to finance vaccination and other efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United Nations is still facing a $28 billion gap to finance vaccination and other efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres pointed out that the United Nations has focused its efforts on helping countries avoid the worst impact of the pandemic while also working for a strong recovery.

"I have repeatedly called for a COVID-19 vaccine to be a global public good available to everyone everywhere," Gutteres said. The ACT Accelerator and its COVAX facility are the tools to get us there, but there is still a finance gap of $28 billion including $4.

3 billion urgently needed for the next two months."

The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) is a collaborative effort to speed up the development, production and access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatment.

Guterres said a large-scale coordinated and comprehensive response guided by the World Health Organization aims to suppress transmission of the novel coronavirus, reduce mortality and develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments that must be available to all.

Related Topics

World United Nations All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

20 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

20 minutes ago

Persons with special needs important component of ..

2 minutes ago

IMF, Argentina Make 'Good Progress' in Talks on Ec ..

3 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

European Council Head Michel Suggests Internationa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.