UN Still Faces $28Bln Gap for Large-Scale Coronavirus Efforts - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United Nations is still facing a $28 billion gap to finance vaccination and other efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres pointed out that the United Nations has focused its efforts on helping countries avoid the worst impact of the pandemic while also working for a strong recovery.

"I have repeatedly called for a COVID-19 vaccine to be a global public good available to everyone everywhere," Gutteres said. The ACT Accelerator and its COVAX facility are the tools to get us there, but there is still a finance gap of $28 billion including $4.

3 billion urgently needed for the next two months."

The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) is a collaborative effort to speed up the development, production and access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatment.

Guterres said a large-scale coordinated and comprehensive response guided by the World Health Organization aims to suppress transmission of the novel coronavirus, reduce mortality and develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments that must be available to all.