UN Still In Discussions On Russian Offer To Provide Free Coronavirus Vaccine - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The United Nations is still holding discussions and looking at the relevant data regarding the Russian offer to provide the world body's staff its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

In his address at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered free Sputnik V vaccines to all the United Nations staff worldwide.

"We are continuing to be in discussions and looking at that," Dujarric told reporters when asked about the offer.

Earlier, Dujarric said the vaccine must be cleared by the World Health Organization.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

