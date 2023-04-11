Close
UN Still Undecided On Further Work In Afghanistan After Taliban's Ban On Women Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

UN Still Undecided on Further Work in Afghanistan After Taliban's Ban on Women Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that it had still not made the decision whether to stay or leave the country following the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ban on women working for the organization, with consultations on the matter set to continue until May 5.

Last week, the Taliban said that they would enforce a ban on Afghan women working for the UN.

"Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold ... At this juncture, the ...  head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Ms. Roza Otunbayeva, has initiated an operational review period up to 5 May 2023," the mission said in a statement.

Over this period, the mission will conduct consultations, make operational adjustments and engage in planning for "all possible outcomes," according to the statement.

Last week, the UN asked some 3,300 of its Afghan staff not to go to work for 48 hours due to security reasons. The UN mission in Afghanistan also expressed concern that Afghan women who work for the UN were prevented from going to work in Nangarhar province.

On Monday, Afghan broadcaster Tolo news reported, citing a source, that the UN had asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office for another 26 days and continue their work from home.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December, women have been no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations, although the initial restrictions did not apply to UN employees.

