UN stresses importance of political solution to Libya crisis

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday stressed the importance of a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

The UNSMIL said "the recent developments" in the country put "the unity of Libya at risk." The mission said that "a political solution is the only solution to the crisis." UNSMIL said it will continue its efforts to reach a unified international position on the crisis, while urging Libyans to return to dialogue, safeguard lives of the innocent, end fighting among brothers, curb foreign interference and prevent further catastrophes on civilians.

The east-based army on Thursday said it had launched more than 10 airstrikes on positions of the UN-backed government forces in Misurata, some 200 km east of the capital Tripoli, leaving about 25 of the UN-backed government soldiers killed or injured.

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the east-based army, recently ordered the start of the final stage of a military campaign since early April against targets in and around Tripoli with the aim of taking over the city.