UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Stresses Need For Accountability For Civilian Deaths After Trump Blackwater Pardons

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

UN Stresses Need for Accountability for Civilian Deaths After Trump Blackwater Pardons

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) It is important to hold people accountable when civilians are killed, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said when asked about President Donald Trump pardoning military contractors involved in the massacre of unarmed Iraqis.

On Tuesday, Trump granted full pardons to four former Blackwater contractors, who in 2007 opened fire in Baghdad's Nisour Square, killing 14 unarmed civilians including two boys, ages 9 and 11.

"On the broader issue of paid mercenaries, paid military contractors, the Secretary‘General [Antonio Guterres], I think, has spoken out very forcefully on the negative influence that they have," Dujarric said on Thursday when asked about the UN reaction on the pardons.

"It is also very important that accountability be registered when civilians are killed, that people are held accountable."

The incident with Blackwater guards sparked an international debate about the role of private security companies hired by the US government to work in war zones.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Trump Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

5 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

3 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

3 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

3 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.