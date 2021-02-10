UN Strongly Condemns Mali Attack That Injured 20 Peacekeepers - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

The United Nations strongly condemned the attack on a base in Mali that wounded 20 peackeepers, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United Nations strongly condemned the attack on a base in Mali that wounded 20 peackeepers, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali's temporary base in Kerena, located near the city of Douentza in central Mali, was targeted by what the United Nations described as a "complex" attack.

"We, of course, strongly condemned the attack," Dujarric said, adding that MINUSMA had taken all necessary measures on the ground to ensure that the injured members receive appropriate treatment.

Dujarric said since the beginning of the year, MINUSMA - the deadliest mission the United Nations operates - has lost five peacekeepers and seen 46 others being injured in violence perpetrated by armed groups.

Mali remains plunged in a security crisis due to jihadist activities rising from the 2012 Islamist insurgency, launched as a separatist mutiny. UN peacekeepers, who have been deployed to the country since 2013, are regularly targeted and attacked by terrorists.

