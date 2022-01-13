UN Strongly Condemns Suicide Bombing Outside Mogadishu Airport - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United Nations strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack near the airport in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

At least eight people died following a suicide car explosion that targeted an official convoy, media reported on Wednesday. The Islamist terror group Al-Shabaab took responsibility for the attack.

"We strongly back the call by our colleagues in Somalia that condemned the suicide attack," Dujarric said.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured."

Dujarric also confirmed that contrary to initial media reports saying a passing UN convoy appeared to be the target in the attack, there were no UN personnel or contractors in the convoy.

Al-Shabaab is a terror group waging an insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities. The United States carries out regular strikes on Al-Shabab positions.