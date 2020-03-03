UN Struggling to Secure Houthi Permits for Humanitarian Work - Coordinator

The United Nations' relief aid operations in northern Yemen have been complicated by the need to secure permits from local authorities, the humanitarian coordinator told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations' relief aid operations in northern Yemen have been complicated by the need to secure permits from local authorities, the humanitarian coordinator told Sputnik.

"You have to seek constantly the approval of the authorities on the ground so that you could do your job. It's been difficult in northern Yemen to seek and secure those approvals. We've been very honest about this in the UN. The operating environment is not conducive to our work," Lise Grande said.

The UN official, who spoke on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, said the UN was very public about the need for conditions on the ground to improve.

"If we can't work in an area, we can't get in there, we can't bring the assistance that will keep people alive. And this is why we engage all the time with the authorities to try and make sure that the conditions we need to work are actually there on the ground," she added.

The north is controlled by Houthi rebels who have been locked in a devastating five-year war with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the south. The conflict has led to the world's worst humanitarian disaster in the country, with 80 percent of its 26 million population requiring some sort of assistance.