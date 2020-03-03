UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Struggling To Secure Houthi Permits For Humanitarian Work - Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:40 PM

UN Struggling to Secure Houthi Permits for Humanitarian Work - Coordinator

The United Nations' relief aid operations in northern Yemen have been complicated by the need to secure permits from local authorities, the humanitarian coordinator told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations' relief aid operations in northern Yemen have been complicated by the need to secure permits from local authorities, the humanitarian coordinator told Sputnik.

"You have to seek constantly the approval of the authorities on the ground so that you could do your job. It's been difficult in northern Yemen to seek and secure those approvals. We've been very honest about this in the UN. The operating environment is not conducive to our work," Lise Grande said.

The UN official, who spoke on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, said the UN was very public about the need for conditions on the ground to improve.

"If we can't work in an area, we can't get in there, we can't bring the assistance that will keep people alive. And this is why we engage all the time with the authorities to try and make sure that the conditions we need to work are actually there on the ground," she added.

The north is controlled by Houthi rebels who have been locked in a devastating five-year war with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the south. The conflict has led to the world's worst humanitarian disaster in the country, with 80 percent of its 26 million population requiring some sort of assistance.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Riyadh Job Turkish Lira All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatr ..

2 minutes ago

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

19 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

21 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

21 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

19 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.