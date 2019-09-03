UN Study Claims UK Can Lose Over $16 Billion Worth of Exports Under No-Deal Brexit

The UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday said that it had estimated the potential losses in export revenues of the United Kingdom in case of withdrawing from the European Union without a deal to exceed $16 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday said that it had estimated the potential losses in export revenues of the United Kingdom in case of withdrawing from the European Union without a deal to exceed $16 billion

"Our calculations indicate that a loss of preferences in the EU market consequent to a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion (representing a loss of approximately 7 percent of overall UK exports to the EU). This is a conservative estimate that only takes into account the increase in tariffs from zero to current EU MFN [Most Favoured Nation] levels. In reality, the losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and disruption of existing UK-EU production networks," the organization said.

According to the report, the losses will stem from the fact that upon exiting from the bloc without a deal, the United Kingdom will lose membership in about 40 trade agreements and, consequently, preferential market access in about 70 countries.

"In the event of a no-deal Brexit, and in the absence of replacement agreements (rollover deals), the UK would abruptly lose preferential access to these markets and, by default, would have to export under World Trade Organization Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariffs," the organization said.