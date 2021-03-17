UN Studying UK Strategy to Boost Nuclear Arsenal - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Nations is currently examining the UK's new defense strategy which announced the country will raise the number of nuclear warheads in its stockpile, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy said the United Kingdom will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to 260 warheads in light of the "evolving security environment."

"We're aware of the release of the media reports on the Integrated Strategic Review. I know the report is currently public, and we're studying its contents at this point," Dujarric said.

When asked whether UN Chief Antonio Guterres will be disappointed if the United Kingdom, a state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, moves to increase its nuclear arsenal, the spokesman said Guterres will continue to call for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

"The Secretary‘General's position is that he has always and will continue to call for a world free of nuclear weapons, and that was his position yesterday, and that will be his position today and tomorrow," Dujarric said.

According to a recent analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the UK's nuclear arsenal consists of about 215 warheads, including 120 deployed on intercontinental missiles and at heavy bomber bases.