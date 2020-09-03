UrduPoint.com
UN Studying Venezuela's Invitation To Monitor Parliamentary Elections - Spokesman

Thu 03rd September 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United Nations has received a letter from Venezuela inviting its observers to monitor the country's parliamentary elections and is currently studying it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said earlier on Wednesday the country had sent an invitation to the United Nations and the European Union to participate as observers in the elections scheduled to be held on December 6.

"I confirm we've received a letter and we are studying it's content," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

The US State Department has urged its partners to reject the results of the upcoming elections in Venezuela. Washington has been trying to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power since President Donald Trump took office.

