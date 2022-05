UN Suggests Activating Bio Weapons Convention to Address Russia Concerns Over Ukraine Labs

UN deputy arms chief Thomas Markram suggested on Friday activating the Biological Weapons Convention mechanisms to address Russia's concerns over bio labs in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) UN deputy arms chief Thomas Markram suggested on Friday activating the Biological Weapons Convention mechanisms to address Russia's concerns over bio labs in Ukraine.

"I would encourage any parties with compliance concerning to use the procedures available under the Convention," he told a UN Security Council.