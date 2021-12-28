UrduPoint.com

UN Suggests Postponing January NPT Review Conference Or Holding It Virtually

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

UN Suggests Postponing January NPT Review Conference or Holding It Virtually

The United Nations has recommended either postponing or holding virtually the next Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United Nations has recommended either postponing or holding virtually the next Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference.

"In light of the foregoing, I wish to advise you that the Secretariat will not be able to service an in-person meeting of the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in January 2022," Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, the chef de cabinet to the UN secretary-general, said in a letter dated December 27.

"Unfortunately, in light of the current situation, our considered view is that it will be safer for delegates and staff alike if the Review Conference is either held in a fully virtual format or if consideration is given to its postponement if in-person participation is deemed preferable," she added.

President-designate of the 2020 NPT review conference, Gustavo Zlauvinen, said in a letter in July that the tenth session was rescheduled and will be held in January 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference is the main event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and takes place every five years.

