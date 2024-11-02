UN Summit Approves Fund To Share Benefits Of Nature's Sequenced Genetic Data
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A UN nature summit agreed in Colombia Saturday on the creation of a fund to share the profits of digitally sequenced genetic data taken from animals and plants with the communities they come from.
Such data, much of it from species found in poor countries, is notably used in medicines and cosmetics that can make their developers billions.
Few, if any, benefits of the data -- often downloaded from free-access online databases -- ever trickle down to the communities who discovered a species' usefulness in the first place.
The issue had been a bone of contention at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) that opened in the Colombian city of Cali nearly two weeks ago.
The previous summit, COP15 in Montreal, had agreed on the creation of a "multilateral mechanism" for sharing the benefits of digitally sequenced genetic information -- abbreviated as DSI -- "including a global fund."
But in Cali, negotiators argued for nearly two weeks over basic questions such as who pays, how much, into which fund, and to whom the money should go.
After a last-minute compromise, member countries of the CBD agreed on the creation of a "Cali Fund" for the equitable sharing of DSI benefits.
The agreement determines that users who commercially benefit from DSI "should contribute a proportion of their profits or revenue to the global fund."
Those whose income exceeds a certain income threshold should contribute one percent of profits or 0.1 percent of revenue, the document determined.
The non-binding agreement lists targeted sectors including the producers of pharmaceuticals, food and health supplements, cosmetics, biotechnology and agribusiness.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had urged delegates at the start of the talks to give the green light to a mechanism to govern DSI use so that benefits can be shared equitably.
"Developing countries are being plundered," he said.
"Digitized DNA from biodiversity underpins scientific discoveries and economic growth. But developing countries don't gain fairly from these advances -- despite being home to extraordinary richness," he said.
Programmed to close on Friday, the summit ran many hours into overtime as delegates quarreled over minutiae of text.
Many delegates had already left the conference by the time the deal was adopted, rushing to catch planes back home.
mlr/md
Recent Stories
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Iran leader vows response to Israel, US after attacks6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand lead by 143 as spin rules in seesaw third India Test16 minutes ago
-
UK's battered Tory party elects Badenoch as new leader16 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy College Beijing hosts annual International Culture Day1 hour ago
-
China-Pakistan technical education center set up to empower Pakistani youth2 hours ago
-
New start for Botswana, now comes hard part3 hours ago
-
Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia3 hours ago
-
Martin takes big step towards MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes3 hours ago
-
Spain braces for more flood deaths, steps up aid3 hours ago
-
Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test4 hours ago
-
Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes4 hours ago
-
Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins4 hours ago