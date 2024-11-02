Open Menu

UN Summit Approves Fund To Share Benefits Of Nature's Sequenced Genetic Data

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

UN summit approves fund to share benefits of nature's sequenced genetic data

Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A UN nature summit agreed in Colombia Saturday on the creation of a fund to share the profits of digitally sequenced genetic data taken from animals and plants with the communities they come from.

Such data, much of it from species found in poor countries, is notably used in medicines and cosmetics that can make their developers billions.

Few, if any, benefits of the data -- often downloaded from free-access online databases -- ever trickle down to the communities who discovered a species' usefulness in the first place.

The issue had been a bone of contention at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) that opened in the Colombian city of Cali nearly two weeks ago.

The previous summit, COP15 in Montreal, had agreed on the creation of a "multilateral mechanism" for sharing the benefits of digitally sequenced genetic information -- abbreviated as DSI -- "including a global fund."

But in Cali, negotiators argued for nearly two weeks over basic questions such as who pays, how much, into which fund, and to whom the money should go.

After a last-minute compromise, member countries of the CBD agreed on the creation of a "Cali Fund" for the equitable sharing of DSI benefits.

The agreement determines that users who commercially benefit from DSI "should contribute a proportion of their profits or revenue to the global fund."

Those whose income exceeds a certain income threshold should contribute one percent of profits or 0.1 percent of revenue, the document determined.

The non-binding agreement lists targeted sectors including the producers of pharmaceuticals, food and health supplements, cosmetics, biotechnology and agribusiness.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had urged delegates at the start of the talks to give the green light to a mechanism to govern DSI use so that benefits can be shared equitably.

"Developing countries are being plundered," he said.

"Digitized DNA from biodiversity underpins scientific discoveries and economic growth. But developing countries don't gain fairly from these advances -- despite being home to extraordinary richness," he said.

Programmed to close on Friday, the summit ran many hours into overtime as delegates quarreled over minutiae of text.

Many delegates had already left the conference by the time the deal was adopted, rushing to catch planes back home.

mlr/md

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Cali Colombia Money From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates c ..

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo

5 minutes ago
 Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax sho ..

IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall

27 minutes ago
 NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commissi ..

NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments

38 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..

53 minutes ago
 First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

56 minutes ago
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bai ..

FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

4 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

5 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World