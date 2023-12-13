UN summit compromise calls for shift away from fossil fuels

A draft UN climate deal called Wednesday for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, in a last-ditch bid to break a deadlock between nations seeking a phase-out from oil, gas and coal and the crude producers

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A draft UN climate deal called Wednesday for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, in a last-ditch bid to break a deadlock between nations seeking a phase-out from oil, gas and coal and the crude producers.

Following all-night negotiations, the text proposed by the Emirati presidency of the COP28 summit in Dubai would, if adopted, mark the first time that all fossil fuels are addressed in the 28-year history of international climate conferences.

The text calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science".

While the document does not mention the "phase-out" demanded by Western countries and low-lying island nations most vulnerable to rising seas and tropical storms, the language is stronger than a previous draft that was roundly rejected.

The COP28 presidency scheduled a plenary session at 10:00 am (0600 GMT) in the hope of the text receiving consensus approval from nearly 200 nations.

Governments did not immediately react but verdicts from climate activists were mixed, with some saying it was an important step forward while others were disappointed about its lack of a phase-out mention.

The text "sends a strong signal that world leaders recognise that a sharp turn away from fossil fuels toward clean energy in this critical decade and beyond, aligned with the science, is essential to meet our climate goals", said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Stephen Cornelius of the conservation group WWF voiced disappointment at the lack of a full-on "phase-out" but said the draft deal "would represent a significant moment".

- Stronger calls -

The two-week conference in Dubai was supposed to end Tuesday but went into overtime as nations struggled to agree on what to do with fossil fuels, the main culprits of the climate crisis.

The biggest-ever COP meeting hosted more than 88,000 people, including a record number of lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry.