UN Support Mission Welcomes Intra-Libyan Parliamentary Talks On Possible Merger

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed the talks between the rival Libyan government's legislative bodies on a possible merger of their lawmakers, which kicked off Tuesday in Morocco

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed the talks between the rival Libyan government's legislative bodies on a possible merger of their lawmakers, which kicked off Tuesday in Morocco.

"UNSMIL is encouraged by the large consultative session of the House of Representatives that will begin today in Tangiers and is being hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco," the mission said in a tweet.

The UNSMIL called the fact that such a diverse group of parliamentarians from different regions were meeting under one roof a "positive and welcome step."

The opposing Libyan sides, who had waged war since 2015, have embarked on multilateral peace talks in recent months on the political, military and economic levels.

Earlier in the month, the talks resulted in an agreement to conduct nationwide legislative elections on December 24, 2021.

