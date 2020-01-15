UrduPoint.com
UN Supporting Over9,000 Highly Vulnerable Farmers In Syria's Northeast - Statement

UN Supporting Over9,000 Highly Vulnerable Farmers in Syria's Northeast - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), is providing assistance to more than 9,000 vulnerable farmers in the northeast of Syria amid a very challenging security and humanitarian environment, OCHA said in a press release on Wednesday.

"FAO partnered with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to support 9,400 highly vulnerable farmers in Al-Hassakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates with quality agricultural inputs and technical training," the release said.

OCHA explained that each of the awarded farmers received 200 kilograms of seed, which is deemed enough to plant a hectare of land to produce food for the yearly consumption of two families.

The release explained that the United Nations assistance comes at the time of a worsening security situation at Syria's border with Turkey, aggravated by wildfires that struck the region in May and June 2019. The circumstances have forced more than 200,000 people to abandon their agricultural lands and left many farmers without seeds for planting.

In October, Turkey launched a military operation in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State fighters.

