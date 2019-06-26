UrduPoint.com
UN Supports Arrest Warrant Of DR Congo Warlord

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

UN supports arrest warrant of DR Congo warlord

The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo pledged Wednesday to support an arrest warrant against a warlord accused of mass molestation and other abuses in the country's conflict-ridden east

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo pledged Wednesday to support an arrest warrant against a warlord accused of mass molestation and other abuses in the country's conflict-ridden east.

MONUSCO said the warrant against Guidon Shimiray Mwissa, who heads a coalition of armed groups dubbed NDC-R, was a "positive development" for security in North Kivu province.

Shimiray Mwissa, 39, is accused of wreaking havoc on civilians and is already under UN, US and French sanctions.

