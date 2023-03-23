UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any Parties,' Including China - Spokesman

The United Nations supports any effort to encourage dialogue with respect to the Ukraine conflict following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United Nations supports any effort to encourage dialogue with respect to the Ukraine conflict following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"Obviously, we are supportive of all efforts that encourage dialogue. And therefore we support any progress towards dialogue from any parties," Haq said during a press briefing.

The comment came in response to a question whether UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supports the peace efforts by China and Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.