UN Supports Migrants At Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will deliver more humanitarian assistance to the migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border and is currently negotiating to be granted more access to the area from both sides, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"UNHCR tells us that more assistance is on the way such as blankets, warm clothes, gloves, hats and boots for children. Those are to be delivered by the partner organization, which is the Belarusian Red Cross," Dujarric said. "UNHCR is currently negotiating more regular access to the border on the Belarusian side, as well as discussing access on the Polish side."

UNHCR has two offices both in the capitals of Minsk and Warsaw, but lacks permanent presence or access at the border on either side, according to Dujarric.

Since the onset of the crisis, Belarus granted UNHCR access four times allowing aid workers to make three visits to a group of Afghan refugees in September, October and, most recently, on November 11, when they delivered emergency aid and food items.

In addition, UNHCR, along with the International Organization for Migration, have been advocating to move migrants to safety away from the border, where they can receive adequate help and counseling, according to their individual needs.

"The two UN agencies stressed that the makeshift camps at the border is not safe and suitable place for people and could lead to further loss of life," Dujarric added.

Between 2,000 and 4,000 of migrants from Iraq, Syria and other middle Eastern countries have arrived at the western border of Belarus for past several weeks. Poland has advanced its border guards and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation.

