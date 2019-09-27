UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his support for the Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United Nations said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his support for the Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United Nations said in a statement.

Guterres and Zelenskyy met on Thursday in New York on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly.

"The Secretary-General and the President also exchanged views on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with the Secretary-General underscoring the UN's support for the work of the Normandy Four and the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]," the office of the spokesperson for the UN secretary general said in a statement.

Guterres also expressed the United Nations' full support for Ukrainian reform efforts and discussed with Zelenskyy steps to provide humanitarian assistance to people living in the Eastern European country's conflict zone.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed hope that a Normandy Four meeting would convene soon in light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone, saying that he expected it to reach concrete results on the settlement of the crisis in east Ukraine.

The Normandy Four format talks were established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas, where the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation since that year against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared independence after a power change in Kiev.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including the Normandy format. However, the only tangible agreements were achieved during the meeting of the Minsk contact group, under the mediation of Russia and the OSCE. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.