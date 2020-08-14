UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

UN Supports Russian-Proposed Online Meeting With Iran, P5+1 Leaders - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Nations will support the holding of an online meeting on Iran's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia remained fully committed to the JCPOA to resolve the Iranian nuclear program.

Putin proposed to hold an online meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran in the very near future to avoid an aggravation of the situation.

"We have always maintained that the JCPOA was a very important diplomatic act and that it should continue to be supported. So, our position of support towards the JCPOA remains unchanged, and whatever parties could do to support it, we would support," Duajrric said.

