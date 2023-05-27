UN Suspends Cash Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The United Nations has suspended cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon at the request of the Lebanese government, according to a joint statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza, Ivo Freijsen of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Abdallah Alwardat of the World food Programme.

"As a result of meetings held yesterday with the (Lebanese) Caretaker Prime Minister, H.E. Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, H.E. Hector Hajjar, and based on their requests, a decision has been made to temporarily pause the use of dual Currency for next month's disbursement of cash assistance to refugees, while discussions continue on appropriate modalities," the statement said.

Lebanese security services estimate that there are more than 2 million Syrians living in Lebanon, most of whom have no legal status, while the UN Refugee Agency has data only about 840,000 Syrian refugees.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly accused international organizations of obstructing the normal process of refugee repatriation, arguing that the continued presence of more than 2 million Syrian citizens out of a population of 4.5 million, especially in the context of a severe financial and economic crisis, exacerbates social tensions and provokes higher levels of crime and poverty in Lebanon.