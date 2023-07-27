UN Suspends Humanitarian Operations in Niger - Spokesperson

The United Nations' humanitarian operations in Niger have been suspended as a result of the fact that humanitarian flights withing the country cannot materialize, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"The problem on the air right now is that our humanitarian flights cannot fly within the country, which means that humanitarian operations are suspended," Dujarric said during a press briefing.�