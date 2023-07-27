Open Menu

UN Suspends Humanitarian Operations In Niger - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United Nations' humanitarian operations in Niger have been suspended as a result of the fact that humanitarian flights withing the country cannot materialize, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The problem on the air right now is that our humanitarian flights cannot fly within the country, which means that humanitarian operations are suspended," Dujarric said during a press briefing.�

