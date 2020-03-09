UN Suspends Major Conference on Gender Equality Over Coronavirus Fears - Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United Nations has decided to suspend the 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) until further notice as a result of the worsening novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Secretary General said on Monday.

The original session was scheduled to take place March 9-20 in New York, but UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended in February scaling down the conference and then suggested that participants should avoid traveling to the United Nations headquarters altogether.

"I am truly saddened that the extraordinary circumstances ushered in by the spread of the coronavirus have left us no choice but to postpone the full session of the CSW and, instead, gather for just this one day," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that the United Nations remains committed to the cause of women's empowerment.

The number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds 110,000 and more than 3,800 have died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Eight US states, including New York, Washington, California and Florida, have declared states of emergency amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.