UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Suspends Sri Lanka Peacekeepers Over New Army Chief Appointment

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:31 AM

UN suspends Sri Lanka peacekeepers over new army chief appointment

The United Nations has suspended Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping duties after Colombo ignored repeated warnings and appointed a general accused of war crimes to head its army

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations has suspended Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping duties after Colombo ignored repeated warnings and appointed a general accused of war crimes to head its army.

The UN and several Western nations expressed concern over the promotion of Major General Shavendra Silva last month despite the allegations against him.

"In light of this appointment, the UN Department of Peace Operations is therefore suspending future Sri Lankan Army deployments...," Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP in New York.

"A Sri Lankan Army unit and individual officers currently serving with UN Peacekeeping will thus be repatriated, beginning next month, in accordance with their rotation dates and will not be replaced by Sri Lankan personnel," Haq said.

In Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said its secretary, Ravinatha Aryasinha, will meet with the Department of Peace Operations on Friday.

Aryasinha is scheduled to "discuss this matter with the Under Secretary General of the UN Department of Peace Operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Some 490 Sri Lankan troops are currently deployed for peacekeeping operations in Mali, Lebanon and Sudan. Two Sri Lankan soldiers were killed in a mine attack in Mali this year.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the UN decision, saying it "sends a strong signal to governments that sweeping suspected war crimes under the carpet will not go unnoticed by the world body." President Maithripala Sirisena promoted Silva as the new army chief brushing aside international outrage over his appointment.

Silva has been accused by the UN of committing war crimes during the final stages of Sri Lanka's separatist conflict, which ended in May 2009.

The 55-year-old general has dismissed the allegations against him while praising Sirisena's "courageous decision" to give him the top job despite intense foreign pressure.

The government has also rejected as "unwarranted and unacceptable" the avalanche of international criticism over Silva's ascension to the top job.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said at the time she was "deeply troubled" by Silva's appointment.

The US embassy in Colombo described allegations of gross human rights violations against Silva as "serious and credible".

Sri Lanka's successive governments have resisted calls for an independent investigation into the conduct of troops during the final months of the 37-year conflict, in which an estimated 100,000 people were killed.

Related Topics

Attack World Army United Nations Sri Lanka Job Ascension Mali Colombo New York Sudan Lebanon May From Government Top

Recent Stories

UN to send peace keeping forces in Kashmir valley ..

9 minutes ago

PTI led govt lauded for economy boosting

9 minutes ago

US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions In ..

9 minutes ago

UN Supports Normandy Format Talks for Settlement o ..

9 minutes ago

Fire at French chemical plant extinguished: offici ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.