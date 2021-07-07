UN Syria Envoy Hopes Constitutional Committee to Resume Regular Work Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed hope on Wednesday that meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be held on a regular basis in the near future.

Pedersen told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Astana format talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan that the participants had "very good" discussions on the constitutional committee.

"I hope that we, hopefully soon, can have an agreement that will make it possible for us to meet again and to continue the discussions in the constitutional committee at the sixth round, and then I hope that it will be possible to meet on a regular basis," Pedersen said.

The UN envoy called the fifth session of the committee in January "a disappointment." A few weeks after it, the Syrian opposition said the committee had to move on to the next stage ” drafting a constitution.

The 150-member body, with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition, and civil society, held its inaugural meeting on October 30, 2019.