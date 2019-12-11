UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Announces Plans to Visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran, Damascus in 2020

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday announced plans to visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran and Damascus in 2020, after holding discussions with respective delegations at the Astana-14 talks in Kazakhstan

"It's my hope that it should be possible soon to visit Damascus ... I have had good discussions with the Russian delegation, the Iranians and the Turkish [delegations], but my plan in the new year is to visit the three countries," Pedersen told reporters.