UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Announces Plans To Visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran, Damascus In 2020

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Announces Plans to Visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran, Damascus in 2020

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday announced plans to visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran and Damascus in 2020, after holding discussions with respective delegations at the Astana-14 talks in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday announced plans to visit Moscow, Ankara, Tehran and Damascus in 2020, after holding discussions with respective delegations at the Astana-14 talks in Kazakhstan.

"It's my hope that it should be possible soon to visit Damascus ... I have had good discussions with the Russian delegation, the Iranians and the Turkish [delegations], but my plan in the new year is to visit the three countries," Pedersen told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Visit Tehran Ankara Kazakhstan December 2020

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

30 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

24 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

24 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

24 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.