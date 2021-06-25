UrduPoint.com
UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Says To Visit Moscow Soon, Hold Talks With Russia, Iran, Turkey

UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Says to Visit Moscow Soon, Hold Talks With Russia, Iran, Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told the UN Security Council on Friday that he will travel to Moscow soon and will hold talks with Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"I have been in regular contact with senior officials from the Russian Federation and the United States before and since the recent Geneva Summit.

I have been in regular contact with many other members of this Council and key states in the region, Pedersen said. "From here, I will fly to Rome for consultations with foreign ministers participating in a Ministerial Meeting on Syria convened by Italy and the United States. I am hoping to be in Moscow soon, and to consult Turkey and Iran and as well - there will be an Astana format meeting in Nur Sultan in early July."

