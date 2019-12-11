UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Syria Envoy Says Constitutional Committee Alone Can Not Solve Crisis

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

UN Syria Envoy Says Constitutional Committee Alone Can Not Solve Crisis

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is but one aspect of the settlement of the Syrian crisis and a broader discussion of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 is called for, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday at the Astana-14 talk

NUS-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee is but one aspect of the settlement of the Syrian crisis and a broader discussion of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 is called for, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday at the Astana-14 talks.

"As I said before, the Constitutional Committee by itself will, of course, not solve the Syrian crisis so we need to discuss the broader aspects of Security Council Resolution 2254," Pedersen told reporters at the sidelines of the meeting in the Kazakh capital.

Pedersen went on to say that he used this opportunity to discuss the landmark resolution with Russia, Turkey and Iran, and that there have been ongoing exchanges on the matter with US, European and Arab representatives as well.

Resolution 2254 is used as the legal basis for the Astana Peace talks which, along with the Syrian Constitutional Committee, have become the most serious forays into the peace settlement since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana December Arab

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

28 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

21 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

21 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

21 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

21 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.