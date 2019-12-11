UN Syria Envoy Says Constitutional Committee Alone Can Not Solve Crisis

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is but one aspect of the settlement of the Syrian crisis and a broader discussion of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 is called for, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday at the Astana-14 talk

"As I said before, the Constitutional Committee by itself will, of course, not solve the Syrian crisis so we need to discuss the broader aspects of Security Council Resolution 2254," Pedersen told reporters at the sidelines of the meeting in the Kazakh capital.

Pedersen went on to say that he used this opportunity to discuss the landmark resolution with Russia, Turkey and Iran, and that there have been ongoing exchanges on the matter with US, European and Arab representatives as well.

Resolution 2254 is used as the legal basis for the Astana Peace talks which, along with the Syrian Constitutional Committee, have become the most serious forays into the peace settlement since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.