UN Takes Note Of Joint Investigation Team Findings On MH17 Crash - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings on MH17 Crash - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United Nations has taken note of the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the case of the MH17 flight crash in eastern Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have taken note of the latest findings of the joint investigation team made up of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine on the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to fully cooperate with the investigation to establish responsibility for the crash and ascertain the truth about the incident in accordance with a relevant UN Security Council resolution 2166.

Earlier on Wednesday, the JIT announced the Names of four suspects - three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen. The investigators believe the four individuals were accomplices in delivering a Buk missile system to a launch site in eastern Ukraine that was used to hit the Boeing airplane. In the past, Russia has called the conclusions of the JIT "groundless."

The airplane, which was on a flight path from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people onboard the airplane died. The Ukrainian authorities blamed local militias for the crash, but the later said they had no equipment that would allow them to down an airplane at that altitude.

